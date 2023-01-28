‘ABC’ Co-Anchors Done at GMA3 After Sparking Romance Rumors

Good Morning America 3 (GMA3) anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are leaving ABC News, the network said on Friday, concluding a nearly two-month tabloid spectacle sparked by revelations that the co-hosts were romantically involved.

Their departures end weeks of uncertainty inside ABC about what would become of the anchors, who were abruptly taken off the air in early December.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the network said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

According to NBC news, GMA3 did not elaborate on the conditions of the anchors’ exit.

The departure of the anchors — who until recently had been considered rising stars with the potential to take over the network’s flagship show, GMA— is another tough moment for ABC News. Last week, Cecilia Vega, the network’s chief White House correspondent, announced that she was leaving for a correspondent role at “60 Minutes” on CBS.

The on-air charisma between Holmes and Robach had been a staple of their early-afternoon talk show. But their careers were upended in late November when The Daily Mail reported that the anchors, both of whom were married, had been having an affair.

Initially, ABC News took no action. Holmes and Robach continued their anchoring duties, even alluding to the media interest in their relationship while on the air, before going public with their relationship.

Five days after that report, Kimberly Godwin, president of GMA3 announced that she was pulling the anchors off the air. Godwin said that while the anchors’ relationship did not amount to a violation of company policy, the episode had become an “internal and external distraction.”

At the time, a representative for the anchors said that their relationship had begun a “few months” earlier and that both had separated from their spouses in August. The representative said Mr. Holmes and Ms. Robach had not told anyone at ABC about their relationship “because they were waiting until they both were divorced.”

GMA3, a syndicated offshoot of Good Morning America, premiered in 2018. Robach, who had been with ABC News since 2012, and Holmes, there since 2014, teamed up as the show’s co-hosts in 2020.