Abounding Prosperity Board of Directors Unanimously Appoints Tamara Stephney as Acting CEO

Amid the passing of Mr. Kirk D. Myers-Hill, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Abounding Prosperity, Inc., the Board of Directors announces the appointment of Ms. Tamara Stephney as Acting Chief Executive Officer of Abounding Prosperity, Inc.

The Board of Directors of Abounding Prosperity, Inc., met for an emergency meeting on the evening of April 4th and unanimously voted to appoint Ms. Stephney to the role. The appointment went into immediate effect as part of the agency’s succession plan.

“Ms. Stephney has played a vital role in helping Mr. Myers-Hill grow the agency to what it is today. We, the Board of Directors, have no doubt that she is well suited to further advance the mission of Abounding Prosperity, Inc., and the legacy of Mr. Myers-Hill,” said Michelle Myers, board chair.

Tamara Stephney is a long-standing, committed and visible part of Abounding Prosperity. She has served Abounding Prosperity for the past 12 years, working side-by-side with Kirk Myers-Hill. She started as a Manager, then she was promoted to Associate Director, and for the past 6 years, she has served as Chief Operating Officer. She has over 20 years of public health experience working in medically underserved areas, including developing and implementing high-impact prevention efforts for Black and Latinx populations in the Southern United States, including Texas. Ms. Stephney has more than ten years of experience in fiscal management and programmatic infrastructure and management. Ms. Stephney is an active advocate in the community, contributing as part of many relevant organizations. She is a member of the State HIV Planning Group, the Dallas local HIV Task Force, and the Hepatitis C Task Force.

“I am truly honored and privileged to have worked alongside Mr. Kirk Myers-Hill for the past 12 years. The best way to honor his memory is to continue the work and carry his legacy forward,” said Tamara Stephney. “I will continue that work, the work to fulfill the mission of Abounding Prosperity, Inc. and the vision of Mr. Kirk Myers Hill.”

Kirk Myers-Hill founded Abounding Prosperity, Inc. in 2005 and was a tireless advocate for the health and wellness of the Black family, particularly Black LGBTQ+ community members in Dallas.