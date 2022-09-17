Aries Spears and Tiffany Haddish Accusers Say They’re Ready to Settle Lawsuit Over ‘Pedophile’ Skits

The two siblings who are suing comedians Aries Spears and Tiffany Haddish after accusing them of grooming and molesting them for a comedy skit are reportedly ready to settle their lawsuit.

The comedians were accused on Aug. 30 of participating in two comedy skits back in 2013 and 2014 that abused a 14-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy.

The siblings are referred to as Jane Doe and John Doe in the lawsuit which claims that Spears and Haddish encouraged Jane Doe to mimic performing oral sex for a comedy bit. The lawsuit also contends that John Doe was made to play in his underwear as Spears’ character pretended to lust after the boy in a skit called, “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes.”

According to Radar Online, the defendants said that they’ve reached out to Spears and Haddish but have’nt been successful. Jane Doe also claimed that the comedians instead tried to contact their mother to “force my brother and me to settle.”

“My brother and I are amenable to Plaintiff Haddish’s desire to engage in mediation/settlement talks,” said Jane Doe.

Jane Doe also said that Haddish would have to pay for the mediation, which she said, “must take place in Las Vegas within the next two weeks.” The 22-year-old also wants Haddish to publicly apologize for her role in the pedophile skits and recant her claims that the siblings’ mother has tried to shake her down for years.

Andrew Brettler, Haddish’s attorney, released a statement to CNN calling the claims “bogus.”

“Every attorney who has initially taken on her case—and there were several—ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down,” read the statement.

“Now, her adult daughter [is] representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.”

Haddish apologized for participating in the comedy sketch on Instagram on Sept. 5.

“I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she wrote.

“But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all—and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

Spears and Haddish have not yet responded in court.