ADCOLOR Unveils Additional Speakers and Programming for 2022 Conference

ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries, today unveiled additional details for its ADCOLOR 2022 Conference.

With sessions spanning November 17 to 19, the three-day conference will include a wide range of speakers, topics and events embodying this year’s “Still Rising” theme.

“Our conference programming is filled with thought leaders who disrupt the status quo, transform the future of work, and advocate for DE&I every day within their respective industries,” said ADCOLOR Founder and President, Tiffany R. Warren.

“We hope their insights inspire the current and future leaders within our community and give our attendees the tools and energy needed for continued success.”

This year’s conference programming kicks off Thursday, November 17 with a Welcome Keynote presented by Cashmere.Monks, ‘50 Years and Rising: Celebrating Five Decades of Hip-Hop’s Evolution from Subculture to THE Culture,’ led by GRAMMY-Award winning rap legend and Mass Appeal partner Nas and Mass Appeal CEO, Peter Bittenbender. Cashmere President and Chief Creative Officer, Ryan Ford, serves as moderator for the conversation, which will reflect on hip-hop’s rise over the past fifty years and what’s next for the artform.

Following this initial conversation on November 17, ADCOLOR will host its annual ADCOLOR After Dark concert at the Avalon Hollywood. This year’s event, presented by Amazon, will feature Grammy Award-winning producer and musician and 2022 ADCOLOR in Music honoree Robert Glasper. Doors open at 8pm PT, with the event exclusively available to ADCOLOR 2022 Conference attendees.

The conference will then resume on November 18 with ‘Balancing Act: Challenging the Status Quo to Build Equity and Belonging’, a mainstage session, presented by Google | YouTube, featuring Lauren Ridloff, actress for Marvel’s Eternals and AMC’s The Walking Dead. Moderated by Google’s Vice President of Global Consumer Marketing Adrienne Lofton, the session will explore how Ridloff and other soon-to-be-announced industry changemakers are balancing the weight of professional success, wealth generation and legacy building with self-preservation, all while planting seeds for the next generation to grow.

Also on November 18 will be ‘Cultural Intelligence: The Team Sport We’re Losing’, a session presented by The Martin Agency featuring co-writers and directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. Joining the stage from The Martin Agency will be Chief Creative Officer Danny Robinson and Senior Strategist Sean Choi as the culture-shaping panelists reveal clear, simple and surprising narrative strategies that draw allies into diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging imperatives.

Programming will continue throughout the weekend with discussions featuring thought leaders from various industries, including VP of Culture and Impact at Monkey Paw Productions, Keisha Senter; CEO of Wieden+Kennedy, Neal Arthur; Chief Marketing Officer of Fanatics Betting and Gaming, Jason White; President and Chief Creative Officer of NAACP Boston, Tanisha M. Sullivan; Founder and CEO of The Plug, Sherrell Dorsey; Chief Communications Officer of GLAAD, Rich Ferraro; and EVP, Chief Diversity and Culture Officer at Yahoo, Alicin Williamson, among many other executives and DE&I leaders from LinkedIn, Lionsgate, Sony Music Group and more.

The conference will conclude on Saturday, November 19, with the annual Beacon Fireside Chat featuring 2022 ADCOLOR | Adweek Beacon Award Honoree, writer, producer, actress and entrepreneur Issa Rae. Moderated by ADCOLOR President and Founder Tiffany R. Warren, the conversation will explore how Rae – who notably mandates that all her sets must be 60% diverse – uses her considerable platform to change the status quo in the quest for diversity, equity, inclusion and justice.

For additional details on the ADCOLOR 2022 Conference agenda, please visit the ADCOLOR site. A limited number of in-person conference tickets still remain available for purchase. Those interested in rewatching the ADCOLOR 2022 Conference on demand following the live event can do so by purchasing an Unlimited Virtual ticket. For updates and information on ADCOLOR 2022, please follow ADCOLOR on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.