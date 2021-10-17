Add Web Development To Your List Of Skills With This Bundle

Web developers have become coveted in the workplace as their skillset won’t become obsolete any time soon. If you’ve spent any amount of time on the internet — and you’re reading this article, so yes, you have — you’ve seen the work of a web developer.

Web developers do everything from work on technologies sent to HTML, JavaScript, CSS, and others to creating and building the very website you’re viewing right now on Black Enterprise.

The internet isn’t going anywhere, and neither is the demand for capable web developers to create and build a company or organization’s website. If you’ve ever had an interest in web development, or if you have a surface-level understanding, this offering is just what you need.

The Web Development Crash Course Bundle equips you with everything you need to know to become familiar and fluent in the language of web development. For a limited time, you can purchase it for just $20.

This bundle includes six courses that cover 202 lessons: C++ Development Tutorial Series – The Complete Coding Guide, Learn Bootstrap 4 Responsive Web Development, Modern OpenGL C++ 3D Game Tutorial Series & 3D Rendering, A-Frame Web VR Programming Tutorial Series (Virtual Reality), HTML Web Development Crash Course and Three.js & WebGL 3D Programming Crash Course (VR, OpenGL).

Each course is taught by Frahaan Hussain, CEO & Lead Developer at Sonar Systems. Hussain’s students give him a rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars.

With an infinite universe in which to exist, the internet is growing with each passing day. Companies and organizations will continue to seek competent and qualified web developers to build their web pages.

Take advantage of this great price today and begin your journey into the world of web development.

Prices subject to change.