AdeptID Partners with OneTen to Improve Hiring Outcomes for Employers and Black Talent in US

AdeptID, a software development company with the mission to make job mobility easier for all people, regardless of educational attainment, today announced a strategic partnership with OneTen, a coalition designed to close the opportunity gap for Black talent in the United States by working with America’s leading executives, companies, and talent developers to hire and advance one million Black individuals without four-year degrees into family-sustaining roles.

By joining the coalition, AdeptID will offer OneTen smart technology solutions to provide a simplified means for OneTen to bring eligible jobs from employers’ career websites to the OneTen Career Marketplace, according to a press release. This is an important step in OneTen’s technology enablement in automation of job sourcing from employer career websites and in applying OneTen eligibility criteria.

“OneTen’s ambitious mission and their team’s desire to use technology to power advancement at scale make them an ideal partner,” said Fernando Rodriguez-Villa, CEO of AdeptID. “We are excited to see our technology enhance their technology ecosystem, further support their employers, and help to get more Black individuals into better jobs, faster.”

This partnership is more important than ever. While the job market is booming, the racial wealth gap in America remains vast, largely due to the lack of access to quality, well-paying jobs that do not require college degrees. Seventy-nine percent of jobs paying more than $50,000 require a four-year college degree, which automatically excludes the 76% of Black talent over the age of 25 with relevant experience who don’t have baccalaureate degrees. In an economy where Black people only own 1.5% of America’s wealth, we need to harness multi-stakeholder partnerships and future-forward collaboration to spearhead diversity and foster pathways to success.

“From the beginning, our focus at OneTen has been on aggregating jobs from across our different corporate partners to help Black talent get family-sustaining jobs based on their skills,” said Maurice Jones, CEO of OneTen. “Partnering with AdeptID will provide us with another crucial tool to further improve hiring outcomes for employers and talent without four-year degrees across the country.”

AdeptID and OneTen aim to empower and support the need for a diverse workforce through placement of Black talent into jobs that companies sorely need. By addressing unmet business needs, helping candidates find fulfilling employment, and allowing more individuals to transition into careers with family-sustaining wages, an inclusive work culture is within reach.