Adidas Donates Yeezy Sales To Anti-Hate Organizations

After Ye’s anti-semitic comments heard ’round the world, his longtime partnership with Adidas was officially terminated following the controversy. However, the abrupt ending left the shoe brand with more than a billion dollars worth of the luxury shoes in their inventory, now giving the sales to anti-hate groups in a plan U.S. Jews approve.

Rabbi Bradly Shavit Artson, a dean at the American Jewish University in Los Angeles, believes that donating the funds allows Adidas to not let the hard work of their employees go to waste. Instead, the money made from shoes will now go toward combatting the very anti-semitism that halted their production.

“Antisemitism, like all forms of bigotry and hate, must be actively resisted by us all,” said Artson to the Associated Press. “This move will raise funds for that fight, without minimizing his vile words.”

Another religious leader stated that the move was more environmentally conscious as well, stating that throwing the shoes away would potentially do even more harm than having them sold.

“We commend the decision to donate profits to the fight against antisemitism, which is certainly preferable to the shoes going to landfills,” expressed Rabbi Jill Jacobs, CEO of rabbinic human rights organizations T’ruah.

With the “okay” from the religious group directly attacked by Ye’s insensitive words, Adidas has proceeded with releasing more Yeezys for the public to purchase. However, concerns about whether Ye will profit at all still leaves some Rabbis at ill-ease, as the financial details remain undisclosed to the public.

“We will honor our contractual obligations and enforce our rights but will not share any more details” stated Adidas on the matter.

Adidas will also partner with Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism for their U.S. Sales, although the details of that joint venture remain private as well.

However, with the proceeds going to the Anti-Defamation League, the program support by the donations will aid in expanding their anti-hate efforts. Some Jewish educational leaders give a “high five” for the responsible solution the company has a “right” to make.

“They have every right to try and avoid losses and by donating profits to help raise awareness in the fight against antisemitism, they are choosing an acceptable vehicle for minimizing those losses,” said Elliot Steinmetz, the men’s basketball coach at the NYC-based Jewish Orthodox Yeshiva University. “I’d say it’s a high five to Adidas for finding a way to foster positivity out of a negative business condition.”