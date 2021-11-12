Afrochella Festival Returns With Wizkid at ‘Made in Africa’ 2021

In honor of the fifth anniversary of Afrochella, Wizkid is set to headline Culture Management Group’s (CMG) “Made in Africa” Afrochella Festival 2021.

Taking place at El Wak Stadium in Accra, Ghana, on Dec. 28, this widely-supported one-day event celebrates the culture, creativity, and impact Africa has on the world. This year’s “Made in Africa” pays homage to the continent while aiming to further the advancement and awareness of Africa’s influence in music, art, fashion, and food.

“We believe that “Made in Africa” was the most fitting theme for this year’s festival,” Abdul Karim Abdullah,

co-founder and CEO of Afrochella told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “Through this narrative, we want to shine a light on the talent that can be found right here on the continent.”

“Through this theme, we hope to continue to increase awareness of up-and-coming creatives and promote the advancement of Africa’s homegrown talent.”

Since its inception in 2017, Afrochella’s mission has been to amplify the voices of its people and bring Africa’s most talented creatives, artists, and entrepreneurs to the world stage. With interest and investment in the continent’s rich culture, this year’s festival includes Twitter, YouTube, Klooma, and First National Bank sponsorship.

Most recently, Afrochella secured an additional partnership with YouTube Music that will help bring

musical programs to Africa. A one-day in-person event will be hosted at the Afrochella Music Museum on Dec. 27. It will be aimed at developing the youth and providing assistance to aspiring music industry professionals in Africa.

“I think there’s a real appetite for the world to get back to a place of normalcy, and with that desire, there’s been an increased interest from sponsors of all sizes to have a presence at events that promote a safe environment for consumers to experience and enjoy live entertainment again,” Abdullah said.

Afrochella has become a staple end-of-the-year event with attendees from all backgrounds traveling to Ghana to experience the abundance of culture Africa has always had to offer. Not only has the event become a staple for Americans looking to experience Africa, but Ghanaians have also benefitted tremendously and look forward to the annual event.

“It’s simply amazing. Not only do we use Afrochella as a platform to promote inbound travel to Ghana but also as a vehicle to provide growth opportunities for local Ghanian residents and their surrounding communities and countries,” Abdullah said. “

“The response to Afrochella continues to grow tremendously, and with our recent announcement with Wizkid and Stonebwoy, we’ve received an incredible amount of excitement for this year’s events.”

Singer and songwriter Wizkid is one of Nigeria’s biggest cross-over acts with hit songs with Drake, Justin Bieber, and Chris Brown. Having him as a headliner for Afrochella’s fifth anniversary is the perfect comeback following a pandemic-led hiatus.

“We’re ecstatic to bring back our Afrochella Festival with African superstar artist Wizkid and give our customers a festival experience they won’t forget,” Abdullah said.

“The future for Afrochella looks bright, and we believe that we’re setting the bar for live events across the world, and with this momentum, we will only get better, bigger and bolder every year.”