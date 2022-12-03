Rapper Afroman Says Police Took $400 From His Home in Failed Raid

After a police raid failed to turn up any drugs or illegal paraphernalia from the home of Joseph Foreman, also known as Afroman, an investigation has been launched after $400 was discovered missing from evidence.

According to WXIX, evidence was confiscated during an August raid of the recording artist’s home. There were accusations that drugs and paraphernalia were on the premises and that trafficking and kidnapping had occurred there. However, no drugs or paraphernalia were reported to be found.

Investigators took $5,031 in cash during the search, believing that the cash was proceeds of drug trafficking. Afroman said the money was payment from shows at music venues that paid in cash.

The Adams County Prosecutor’s Office acknowledged that the raid failed to turn up probative criminal evidence, and no charges were filed against Afroman. Yet, during a count of the money taken during the raid, $400 was missing.

Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers stated that he has asked the BCI (Bureau of Criminal Investigation of Ohio) to investigate. He confirmed that $400 was missing from the sealed evidence bags.

WXIX confirmed that the count was $400 short several times, as they also recorded the count with police officers.

Afroman recorded police officers approaching his house and posted the video on his Instagram account in August.

On Wednesday, Afroman also appeared on TMZ Live to speak about being in the room when the cash was counted. He stated that he lost potential gigs due to a report saying that there were kidnapping charges when they were none.

The I Got High rapper posted the latest news from TMZ that he has been vindicated and is filing a lawsuit against The Adams County Police Department because of the $400 theft.

“The state of Ohio is now investigating the Adams County Sheriff’s Department for tampering with evidence !” he shared.