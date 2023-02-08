The Food Recovery Network will Be on Hand at the Super Bowl to Collect Leftovers to Donate to Those in Need

This weekend, football fans will gather in Glendale, Arizona, to witness the last two NFL teams battling to be the winner to take the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy back to their home state. With all the spectators gathered to celebrate and view the Super Bowl—and halftime performer Rihanna—food will be aplenty. One organization will coordinate “rescuing” the leftover food so it won’t go to waste. They will ensure the collected food will be donated to those in need.

According to CNN, this Super Sunday, Feb. 12, there will be volunteers in and outside of State Farm Stadium whose sole purpose is to gather surplus food to give to people and communities that may need it.

The rise of food insecurity occurred across the country before the start of the pandemic. Due to the shutdown of cities and states across America, the problem grew.

Regina Anderson, the executive director of Food Recovery Network, is rallying the troops to secure food that may be thrown out after the game. The organization will have refrigerated trucks, pallet jacks, and lift gates at and around the stadium. According to NFL estimates, there is the possibility of up to 140,000 pounds of donatable food and beverage that can be generated by events surrounding the Super Bowl, as well as the game itself.

This will be the third year that the Food Recovery Network will be on hand to combat the loss of food that can be donated to those who need it. The nonprofit organization has been around since 2011, when it was started to fight food waste on college campuses.

“This year, we’re still very mindful of the lingering impact that the pandemic has had for people and families across the country,” said Erin Price, program manager with FRN. She also stated that this year’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs offers a “great opportunity to increase food donations for people who are experiencing hunger and food insecurity in Glendale and the Phoenix area.”

Nearly 3,000 pounds of food is anticipated to be collected at this year’s “Players Tailgate” event, hosted by Bobby Flay of the Food Network. Several celebrity chefs will be on hand preparing meals for people who will attend the all-you-can-eat-and-drink affair. Entry into the event will set adults back $875 each and $499 for children who are 15 years old and younger.