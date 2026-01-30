Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois Exits SVP Role At MAC Cosmetics Amid Sales Slump

After two years serving as senior vice president and global general manager at MAC Cosmetics, Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois is out, WWD reports.

Her exit comes amid a wave of executive changes at MAC and parent company Estée Lauder Cos. under CEO Stéphane de La Faverie, including Nicola Formichetti joining as global creative director in 2025 and Lisa Sequino being named makeup brand cluster president.

Moudachirou-Rébois brought more than 20 years of beauty industry experience to MAC, having held senior roles at Revlon, Johnson & Johnson, and L’Oréal. Before joining MAC in 2021, she oversaw brands including Neutrogena, Aveeno, and The Body Shop.

When she was named SVP in January 2024, she succeeded Philippe Pinatel, MAC’s Global Brand President under Estée Lauder Companies, who departed that same month. At MAC, she was credited with driving the success of recent launches like MACStack Mascara and Hyper Real skincare, according to ELC Group President Jane Hertzmark Hudis.

She became senior vice president during a high point for the brand: MAC was deemed 2023’s most searched-for beauty brand, ahead of Sol de Janeiro and Drunk Elephant. The past year saw a shift; makeup sales across Estée Lauder Cos. declined 1% in the quarter ending Sept. 30.

The category posted a $15 million operating loss despite new launches and the “I Only Wear MAC” campaign. MAC’s softer retail performance also contributed to a 5% drop in annual makeup sales. In response to these challenges, the brand is preparing to enter Sephora.

The category now falls under Lisa Sequino, president of Lauder’s makeup brand cluster, who returned to the company after serving as CEO of JLo Beauty and Supergoop. At the time of her appointment, her portfolio included MAC, Bobbi Brown, Too Faced, Smashbox, and Glamglow.

