Air Force Veteran Capt. Stacia Robinson Selected To Head Alabama Office Of Minority Affairs

Air Force Veteran Stacia Robinson has been selected to lead the Alabama Office Of Minority Affairs, taking over the post from Michelle Nix, who is moving to the private sector.

According to a release from the office of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Robinson moves to the post from BeneChoice Cos. The veteran sports a wealth of knowledge in employee benefits design, advertising, consulting, and public speaking.

In a statement, Ivey called Robinson a small business champion that will support the state’s HBCUs and women-owned businesses.

“As we prepare to turn the page and reset state government with the upcoming Inauguration in January, I am proud to assemble the strongest team possible to serve every Alabamian to the best of our abilities. Today in 2022, we can reflect on the significant progress we have made during my first term and can be excited for what work remains ahead, and I am proud to have Stacia Robinson be part of that effort,” said Ivey.

“From looking to engaging our students at Alabama’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities to supporting minority and women-owned businesses to ensuring every Alabamian has the opportunity to provide for their families, we are setting important and necessary goals and having Stacia at the helm of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs will be instrumental. I am sure that good things are in store for our folks.”

Robinson, a Denver, Colorado native, spent seven years in the Air Force as a communications-computer officer. She also sports Master of Science degrees in counseling and human development from Troy University. She is also an HBCU alum, receiving a Master of Science degree in mathematics from Spelman College.

“I am looking forward to serving the great state of Alabama in this role on behalf of women and minorities,” said Robinson.

“I hope to bring my own experiences and curiosity of others to the role as this Administration strives to make ‘Alabama the Beautiful’ also Alabama the better for its citizens, especially for its women and all minorities.”

According to WHNT News, Robinson’s appointment will begin on Jan. 1.