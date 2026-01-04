Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Airlines Resume Caribbean Flights After Mass Cancellations Due To U.S. Strike On Venezuela Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that airlines could resume their operations in the Caribbean.







Airlines are expected to resume operations across the Caribbean after the U.S. strike on Venezuela sparked mass flight cancellations.

As the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 4, travelers to and from the Caribbean can make it to their destinations. Many travelers were left in the dark after President Donald Trump announced a “successful” U.S. strike against Venezuela Jan. 3. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. President confirmed the taking of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife by the U.S. Army’s Delta Force.

The incident led many U.S. airlines to halt flights to and from the Caribbean due to FAA restrictions, according to USA Today. This news left many ticket-holders in limbo about when they could arrive or return to the U.S. However, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed to X that airlines halted their flights due to the safety risks.

“Early this morning in support of the Department of War, the FAA restricted the airspace in the Caribbean and Venezuela to ensure the SAFETY of the flying public. When appropriate, these airspace restrictions will be lifted. Please work with your airlines directly if your flight has been impacted,” wrote Duffy.

Aligned with the language used among Trump officials, Duffy signed off his message, stating, “God bless President Trump and the United States military.

The following day, Duffy confirmed the ease of the airspace restriction, allowing Caribbean flights to return to schedule.

UPDATE: The original restrictions around the Caribbean airspace are expiring at 12:00am ET and flights can resume.



Airlines are informed, and will update their schedules quickly. Please continue to work with your airline if your flight was affected by the restrictions. https://t.co/5Cv46Xnjy4 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) January 4, 2026

However, the day of halted flight operations impacted hundreds of trips, especially in heavy-travel airports like in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Other cities across the U.S. territory also underwent flight delays, with major airlines facing delays from destinations such as Antigua, Barbados, Aruba, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Most airlines have offered waived fees for flight changes for travelers impacted. However, these options, including full refunds, vary by airline.

