Akon Roasted On Twitter After Revealing His Hair Transplant Journey: ‘The Frontal Sitting Too Low’

Akon has no shame in his hair transplant game and is opening up about his journey to restoring his hairline. But leave it up to Black Twitter to make a mockery of the singer’s cosmetic glow-up.

The Senegalese hitmaker recently appeared on The Bootleg Kev Podcast where he spoke candidly about the $7,500 hair transplant procedure he received in Turkey.

“I went to Turkey and got a procedure,” Akon said. “In the beginning, my whole front was loose.”

The “Smack That” singer admitted the process was more painful in the beginning, but well worth it in the end.

“The painful part is the beginning when they gotta numb you up,” he explained. “They stick a needle like this big, nonstop.”

But as the saying goes, beauty is pain and Akon’s flourishing hairline is thriving.

“It looks amazing,” Akon said. “I love it.”

The singer even recommended the procedure to singer Tory Lanez. While the procedure is done in the United States, Akon argues that it’s highly overpriced. The same process runs around $50,000 in the U.S. while in Turkey he paid just under $8,000.

As useful as Akon’s cosmetic advice could be for many men going through the normal process of thinning or balding hairlines, Black Twitter caught wind of the interview and has been roasting the “Locked Up” singer for his flourishing hairline.

“Akon got the frontal sitting too low,” one user tweeted.

"Akon got the frontal sitting too low," one user tweeted.

“They gave akon the panoramic hairline,” another user wrote.

"They gave akon the panoramic hairline," another user wrote.

Another user responded with an image.

Akon is among a growing community of prominent male entertainers receiving hair transplants to combat hair loss. Along with Akon, singer Tory Lanez and rapper Tyga have been open about undergoing hair transplant procedures.

“If you look back at my old pictures, my only issue was [that] my corners were back here. I fixed my corners and I let the rest of my hair grow in,” Lanez told HipHopDX. “I’m coming back with the braids. I’m coming back crazy on y’all. Y’all think it’s a joke.”