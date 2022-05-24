Al Roker Celebrates His Autistic Son's Church Sermon Ahead of His College Journey

Al Roker, longtime Today anchor and proud dad, is watching his 19-year-old son shine right before his eyes.

On Sunday, Roker excitedly shared a video of his son, Nick Roker, a high school graduate and incoming college freshman, delivering a personal sermon from the pulpit of St. James’ Church in New York, Today reported.

“I wanted to share just a small part of our son, Nick’s, sermon today at church,” the 67-year-old father wrote alongside a clip he posted to Instagram. “I could not be prouder of who he is and what he has accomplished. His parents are proud and I know his grandparents are looking down and are even prouder.”

In the video clip, Nick shared his journey of challenges and achievements.

“Today I am 19 years old and about to graduate high school,” he said. “I have a learning disability, and I have worked extra hard to get to this point. This last semester, I earned all ‘A’s on my report card. It feels really good, but my accomplishments haven’t all been about school. They have also been about perseverance here at St. James.”

According to Today, Nick is on the autism spectrum. Although he had to work harder in school, church was his happy place.

“I have always felt loved and supported here,” he explained. “I am happy and feel accomplished after each service…I feel empowered here and welcome. I am accepted here for who I am.”

He added, “I’m going to miss St. James and all that I have done here, but I’ll still have this experience in my heart. And when I come back home, I plan to come back to church.”

Deborah Roberts, Nick’s mom and Roker’s wife, posted her own tribute to her son, marking the day as a “Sentimental Sunday for this mama.”

“Please allow me to bask and boast a bit about our beautiful youngest, Nick,” she wrote. “After years of demonstrating what it means to show up, reach high, and press on, Nick was chosen to speak about his journey @stjameschurchnyc today. Since childhood, Nick has had the kindest heart that is bursting with warmth and wonder and wide open optimism. In everything, including church services, Nick is all in. Any Challenge is an opportunity. We have learned so much from him.”

She added, “We are bursting with pride.”

Nick’s achievements include competing in swimming with Special Olympics New York since April 2019. He won two gold medals from the Special Olympics New York Summer Games.

In his sermon, Nick revealed that he’s “a little nervous” leaving for college but “excited.” Last December, Roker and Deborah Roberts, an ABC News correspondent, announced that their son got accepted into college, People reported.