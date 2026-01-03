News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Alabama Pastor Dies Days After Being Shot In Domestic Dispute A local Alabama pastor died days after Christmas after being shot in an alleged domestic dispute that authorities believe may have been justified.







A local Alabama pastor died days after Christmas following a shooting tied to an alleged domestic dispute.

DaQuarius Green, 31, pastor of Elba Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Dale County, died on Dec. 27 after being shot the day before Christmas Eve during a domestic dispute with an unidentified woman, WISTV reports. The incident followed multiple domestic violence cases throughout 2025, including three misdemeanor charges against Green that were dismissed after the woman declined to testify.

His church, which held a vigil for the slain pastor on Dec. 28, confirmed his death in a Facebook post, noting that the congregation is mourning his loss.

“With heavy hearts yet unwavering faith, we share that our beloved Pastor Da’Quarius Green has transitioned from this earthly life into eternal rest. We thank God for his time of faithful service, love, and spiritual guidance poured into the Elba Zion Missionary Baptist Church family and the community. Though we mourn, we rejoice knowing that a life well lived in Christ has now received the promised reward. We ask that you continue to keep his family and the Elba Zion Church family lifted in prayer during this difficult time. We will still convene on Sunday, December 28, 2025, at 3 p.m. for a prayer vigil as we come together in faith and remembrance.”

Court records show that in 2025, a woman who shares children with Green claimed he repeatedly struck her, including once while she was pregnant, and sought a protection order against the church pastor. The records do not clarify whether the same woman was involved in each case or whether she is the person who shot Green.

The alleged shooter has not been charged, a sign that authorities may view the incident as potentially justified. Cases involving possible self-defense are typically referred to the district attorney, who then decides whether to bring the matter before a grand jury.

Amid the allegations, members of Elba Zion Missionary Baptist Church have shared messages of support and remembrance for their pastor on the Facebook page, with some offering their own criticisms.

“We are going to miss him. Loved him very much. Celebrating his homecoming and praying for his family and friends,” one supportive post read.

”This is no disrespect to the Church; unfortunately, the Church is really not equipped, unless we have staff onboard to deal with domestic violence and a whole lot of other issues,” said someone else.

