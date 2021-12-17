Alabams Judge Clears Claudette Colvin's Record 66 Years After Arrest

Alabama Judge Calvin Williams wasn’t born yet when 15-year-old Claudette Colvin was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a bus. But 66 years later, he expunged her arrest record, clearing her name.

Colvin knew of the ruling clearing her name, but she didn’t know it was the work of Williams. She had never met him until he surprised her with the news Thursday.

“I want to thank you for your courage, your courageous act. I want to, on behalf of myself and all of the judges in Montgomery, offer my apology for an injustice that was perpetrated upon you,” Williams said sitting next to Colvin in an exclusive interview with CBS News. “What Miss Colvin did has such great significance. And that’s because it holds such great symbolism.”