Alicia Keys Introduces New Graphic Novel ‘Girl On Fire’ Featuring A Black Girl Superhero

Alicia Keys’ fifth studio album hit Girl On Fire is now embodied by the new graphic novel of the same name. Girl on Fire tells the story of 14-year-old Lolo Wright from Brooklyn, who soon discovers she has telekinetic superpowers, on top of the craziness of navigating high school. The R&B star announced via her Instagram of her new work, co-written by Andrew Weiner and illustrated by Brittney Williams.

“She’s from [Brooklyn, New York]. She discovers these incredible powers that she never knew she had. This is definitely a story for us about the superpowers we have inside of us that are yet to be revealed,” Keys shared on an Instagram post.

The coming-of-age novel follows Lolo in her attempt to protect her city all while attending high school. This Black girl superhero not only shows her amazing abilities, but empowers Black children everywhere that it can all be done.

“When I wrote ‘Girl On Fire,’ I knew I was writing it for that girl in the way back row who needed someone to tell her there’s nothing you can’t do, that nothing is impossible,” Keys shared in a statement, per Rated R&B. “When Andrew and I came up with the idea of translating the song into a young adult graphic novel, I knew that I wanted it to be about a girl coming to realize the strength she’s always had. There’s a little Lolo in all of us…”

The 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist sets her own hometown as the novel’s backdrop, highlighting the strength within when one’s life is changed in an instant.

“Get ready to fall in love with Lolo,” Keys captioned her Instagram post. “Get ready to fall in love with NYC. Get ready to discover that there’s more than what you even imagined inside of you! This is a book for everyone!”

Girl on Fire has been released March 1, available where all books are sold.