ICYMI: All In Together's 4th Annual Black Women Lead Summit

On June 15, All In Together hosted its 4th Annual Black Women Lead Summit at Washington, DC’s Howard Theatre. Attendees including BLACK ENTERPRISE explored the importance of Black female leaders in business, politics , and media, with panels featuring impactful women including Congresswoman Nikema Williams, Dr. Mary-Ann Etiebet, and many more impactful women. Special guests also included actress, singer, and activist Michelle Williams. The Black Women Lead Summit aims to promote equity in all professions, with diplomatic experts and executive leaders offering their advice for becoming influential in the professional world and why Black women should be in every space.

Streamed on the OWN Youtube Channel, this summit kicked off with a musical performance from Tarriona Ball of Tank and the Bangas, where she paid homage to black women in a rendition of the song “Black Woman.” Attendees then listened as accomplished women from all fields recounted their struggles, achievements, and how to break barriers.

The event’s first panel “Leadership on the Global Stage” was moderated by political strategist Symone Sanders and featured words of wisdom from United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield. The fourth Black person and second Black woman to be a U.N. Ambassador, Greenfield provided commentary on the ongoing bloodshed in Eastern Europe, her expansive career, and what she wished she had been told as a young Black woman who grew up in the segregated south.

“I wish someone had told me that I can be anything, that I can do anything. And we say that, I did not know that when I was a young girl that I can be anything.” When asked when she found out that she could, Ambassador Greenfield responded, “When I did it.”

Other speakers included Brittany Masalosalo, Alisa Ballard, and Lieutenant Colonel Marisol A. Chalas in “Honoring Their Service: Black Women Leading National Security,” who discussed gender barriers they’ve faced in the armed forces.

In “A View from the Top: Black Women in Executive Leadership,” attendees listened as Walgreens Senior Vice President and Chief DEI Officer Alethia Jackson spoke with CNN News Anchor and Chief Legal Analyst Laura Coates about being in positions of power and women empowerment in their industries. Participants also heard from leading Black women in journalism Karen Finney, Alexi Mccamond, Deneen L. Brown, Darlene Superville, and Rachel Scott in “Critical Voices: Black Women in Journalism.” They discussed why Black female journalists deserve to be in the room and how to overcome imposter syndrome. Attendees also learned how to acquire generational wealth and gain access to capital with Jennifer Butler, Dr. Carolette Norwood, and Desirée Rogers.

Congresswoman Williams was also joined by Laphonza Butler, Angela Ferrell-Zabala, and Kimberly Peeler-Allen to discuss how to facilitate change through political power. Lisa Cunningham also took the stage to speak about menstrual justice. Dr. Mary-Ann Etiebet, Dr. Kanika A. Harris, and Kameron Dawson also discussed Black maternal health and health equity.

For the full video of this year’s summit and to hear all the inspirational women who participated, visit OWN Network on YouTube.



