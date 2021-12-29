The U.S. Big Five Company, Amazon has taken quick action to update its Alexa Echo device after a 10-year-old girl asked the digital assistant for a “challenge to do,” and it challenged her to touch a live plug with a penny, the BBC reported.

The girl’s mother, Kristin Livdahl, described the incident on Twitter.

She said: “We were doing some physical challenges, like laying down and rolling over holding a shoe on your foot, from a [physical education] teacher on YouTube earlier. Bad weather outside. She just wanted another one.”

In response to the girl’s query, the smart speaker pulled the information about the “penny challenge” from the web, and suggested that the young girl “plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs.”

OMFG My 10 year old just asked Alexa on our Echo for a challenge and this is what she said. pic.twitter.com/HgGgrLbdS8 — Kristin Livdahl (@klivdahl) December 26, 2021