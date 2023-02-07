AMC Unveils More Expensive Seat Pricing Plan

The price of everything is going up so it’s no surprise that movie theaters are looking dig deeper into moviegoers’ pockets.

Forbes reported that AMC Theatres will now charging different prices for movie lovers based on their seat selection. This is an attempt to climb back financially as theaters have struggled due to COVID-19 lockdowns and the increasing popularity of streaming platforms.

There will be three different seat prices moving forward.

The first option will offer customers “value sightline” seats, at the lowest price, for those that want to sit in the front rows of the theaters. The “standard sightline” seats will remain the same cost as traditional movie tickets, but for those that prefer the middle of the auditorium, those tickets are considered “preferred sightline” whicih will be priced at a “slight premium.”

Variety reported that if you are a AMC Stubs A-List members, the preferred sightline section will be available at no additional cost. Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at AMC Theatres, explained the change to Variety.

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” he said. “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing.”

The good news is these prices will not affect AMC’s special pricing for Tuesday showings or matinee shows. According to Forbes, the new seating standards only apply for movies shown after 4 p.m.; movie fans can still see shows on Tuesdays for $5.

AMC is working on this pilot program at select AMC locations in New York, Chicago, and Kansas City with the goal to expand to all domestic theaters by the end of 2023.