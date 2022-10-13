‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Willie Spence Dies in Tragic Car Accident at 23

Just one year after coming in second on season 19 of American Idol singer, Willie Spence, passed away following a car accident in Tennessee.

On Tuesday, Katharine McPhee-Foster broke the news in an Instagram Story after she learned the fellow Idol alum died in a car accident, Billboard reports.

“Only 23 years old. Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised,” she wrote. “God rest your soul Willie.”

“It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you.”

She followed up with a heartfelt comment on an Instagram post Spence shared on Sept. 25.

“Sweet Willie… you deserved the stars and the moon,” she wrote. “I’m so sorry for the world to be robbed of more precious time with you. You were an absolute Angel.”

“I know you are up there now with the rest of the angels. God rest your soul.”

McPhee and Spence performed a duet of Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli’s “The Prayer” during the 2021 season of the hit singing competition show.

The show issued an official statement mourning the loss of the young Georgia native.

“We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence. He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

The vocalist was killed in a car accident on Tuesday, CNN reports. Spence was driving an SUV when he slid off the road and crashed into a car that was stopped on the shoulder, the accident report states.

Originally from West Palm Beach, Fla., Spence and his family relocated to Georgia during his youth and was discovered while singing at his local high school. A video of him singing Rihanna’s “Diamonds” in 2017 has amassed over 15 million views on YouTube.