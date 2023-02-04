Amy DuBois Barnett Joins Growth Capital Firm Bravo Mondo as Senior Advisor

Bravo Mondo, a newly-formed growth capital firm, founded by former Viacom and AOL exec, Dermot McCormack, is pleased to announce the addition of media industry veteran Amy DuBois Barnett as Senior Advisor.

Barnett will advise on all media-related investments as well as develop a pipeline based on her extensive experience and unique network.

“We are thrilled to have Amy join our team at Bravo Mondo,” said Dermot McCormack, founder and CEO of the firm. “Her deep understanding of the media and entertainment industry, along with her track record of success, will be a valuable asset to our portfolio companies as we continue on our journey to build a new kind of investment company that reflects the companies we want to work with and the audiences they serve.”

Amy DuBois Barnett joins Bravo Mondo from Outside Interactive, Inc., the world’s leading creator of active and healthy lifestyle content and experiences where she oversaw editorial operations and had P&L responsibility for the company’s 16 media brands and Outside Studios’ FAST and linear business as their first-ever Chief Content Officer.

Formerly, Barnett was a Senior Vice President and General Manager at Paramount where she had P&L responsibility for BET’s digital platforms. In 2021, she grew BET Digital’s following to 62 million, generated 2 billion annual video views, and drove an unprecedented double digit increase in operating income. Prior to Paramount, Barnett was Executive Vice President of Digital at Entertainment Studios. In 2016, she was recruited to a senior executive position at Disney where she led the development of ESPN’s critically acclaimed digital brand, The Undefeated. Barnett has also served as Editor-in-Chief of Ebony, Teen People, and Honey Magazine, and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Harper’s Bazaar.

Barnett has a B.A. from Brown University and an M.F.A. from Columbia University.

“I am excited to join the world-class team at Bravo Mondo,” said Barnett.

“I look forward to leveraging my experience in the media and entertainment industry to help increase the firm’s roster of portfolio companies, accelerate their growth goals, and develop traditionally underserved investment categories.”