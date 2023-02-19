Amy Robach and T.J.Holmes are Happy and Minding Their Business In Puerto Vallarta

Amy Robach and T.J.Holmes are out here having fun—without a job.

Recently, TMZ snapped photos of Robach and Holmes gleefully walking through the streets of Puerto Vallarta.

Robach and Holmes, who recently parted ways with ABC News after their romantic relationship was revealed. Back in December, the former GMA3 anchors were abruptly taken off the air.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the network said in a statement.

“We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Fans loved the on-air charisma between Holmes and Robach. Initially, ABC News took no action, allowing Holmes and Robach continued their anchoring duties, even alluding to the media interest in their relationship while on the air, before going public with their relationship.

It was The Daily Mail, who first reported that the anchors, both of whom were married, had been having an affair. Shortly after that report, Kimberly Godwin, president of GMA3 announced that she was pulling the anchors off the air. Godwin said that while the anchors’ relationship did not amount to a violation of company policy, the episode had become an “internal and external distraction.”

At the time, a representative for the anchors said that their relationship had begun a “few months” earlier and that both had separated from their spouses in August. The representative said Mr. Holmes and Ms. Robach had not told anyone at ABC about their relationship “because they were waiting until they both were divorced.”

GMA3 is a syndicated offshoot of Good Morning America, and premiered in 2018. Robach had been with ABC News since 2012. Holmes had been there since 2014, joined forces as the show’s co-hosts in 2020.