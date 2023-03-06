An Antique Mall in Milwaukee is Profiting from Selling Racist Dolls

According to the Jim Crow Museum, “coon is an insulting and dehumanizing caricature, and is an abbreviation of a raccoon. Sambo as well as coon are also portrayed as lazy and inarticulate.”

A Milwaukee woman said that an antique mall is racking up profits off racist dolls and posters. According to Fox 6, ​​Chloe Longmire was walking through Antiques on Pierce when she saw a vendor that had “very concerning art, memorabilia and keepsakes.”

Longmire was with her 7-year-old daughter when she saw the images and it was painful having to explain them

“It’s actually called Sambo art. The history of these images was to demean, degrade and dehumanize Black people,” Longmire said. There are figurines of Black people – very dark-skinned Black people – eating watermelon.”

Nothing one item that had a sticker for $895, Longmire said, “That’s the price of Black pain and suffering.”

Longmire added: “I’m not sure why others would want to profit off of trauma and pain and history that has brought so many people – it’s re-traumatizing to see those things, and to see people making money from it – from other people’s pain.”

Historically, according to the Jim Crow Museum, the coon differed from the Sambo in minor ways. Sambo is seen as a child incapable of independence. The coon was an adult who acted childish. Sambo was seen as a loyal servant, while the coon was not happy with his stature in life, the Jim Crow Museum writes.

Antiques on Pierce owner, Brian Belli, spoke with Fox 6 off-camera. Belli said vendors must follow established content guidelines, but would not provide a copy of what those guidelines are.