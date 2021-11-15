Andy Cohen About NeNe Leakes Returning to ‘RHOA,’ “I Think She Would Probably Prefer That I Keep Her Name Out Of My Mouth And That Is What I’m Going To Honor”

Andy Cohen has seemingly responded to NeNe Leakes’ notion of possibly returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA).

Reality Blurb reported that NeNe’s words reportedly came back to bite her in the a**. Cohen responded to her petition, describing their on-again-off-again relationship as “complicated” on his Sirius XM show Andy Cohen Live.

“What I don’t want to do is get into a public thing with her. I think she would probably prefer that I keep her name out of my mouth and that is what I’m going to honor,” he said.

Even though Cohen isn’t entertaining NeNe’s return to the show, he did reveal that the two have had contact since her husband Gregg’s passing. He even tweeted his former friend when he learned Gregg died.

“I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man. I jokingly called him “Pastor Leakes” but in truth, he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family.”

Earlier this month, NeNe appeared on The Real with Loni Love and Garcelle Beauvais and disclosed that she’d be open to coming back to RHOA because she had unfinished business.

“Yeah, sure, I’ll return to the show. I’m OK with returning to the show as long as we can work through a few things,” she said.

“I’m happy to return to the show. And besides, I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them that they confirmed on the show [during Season 13].”

And about a conversation with Cohen, NeNe said, “I think that Andy and I need to have a sit-down and talk, and then we’re off to the races.”

It looks like Cohen isn’t interested in that conversation at all.