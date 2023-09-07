Angel Reese Upset Over LSU Loss And Lost Bet With Boyfriend

Angel Reese, the star basketball player at Louisiana State University, was hit with not one, but two losses over Labor Day weekend.

According to BetFTW, the reigning NCAA champion was pretty confident that LSU’s football team would overpower Florida State. She was so sure that Reese bet her boyfriend, who plays on Florida State’s men’s basketball team, that the Tigers would win.

Unfortunately, LSU lost to Florida State 45-24 in Sunday’s nationally televised contest. To vent her frustrations, Reese, like many her age, flocked to Twitter/X.

She tweeted that she hates “losing bets especially to” her boyfriend, Cam’Ron Fletcher.

i hate losing bets expecially to @CamRonFletcher1 😭😭😭 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) September 5, 2023

Reese joked that her beau can “walk home” and for “nobody to talk to me” following the harsh defeat. The stakes, however, are even more excruciating for the MVP at LSU. Per the rules of their bet, the 21-year-old must wear FSU gear.

Reese confirmed the relationship with her fellow D1 athlete on the 1 Star Recruits podcast back in June, as reported by People.

“Cam’Ron is my boyfriend,” shared the 6’3″ star, who after LSU’s national championship has become a celebrity and NIL icon. “We both play the same sport so we understand each other’s schedule. I think that also helps with it too.”

The love birds and athletes recently took a “baecation” to Jamaica, Reese showcased photos of the power couple engulfed in greenery and affection for one another.

However, in regards to the bet, all is fair in love and basketball.

Speaking of the latter, Reese made a bold prediction regarding the former at this year’s ESPYs, where she was named Breakout Athlete of the Year.

“Last year I transferred from the University of Maryland to play at LSU, and I just joined a family,” she said in her acceptance speech. “So I just want to say thank you, and another natty [national championship] is coming, period.”

