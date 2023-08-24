Angel Reese On Joining The WNBA, They ‘Don’t Make as Much Money as They Should’

There’s a reason Angel Reese is up $1.6 million in NIL valuation. The college basketball star has her sights set on the WNBA but knows the players aren’t making as much as they should.

The LSU star spoke candidly about her career trajectory as a rising pro basketball player in a new cover story for Teen Vogue. While Reese is intent on playing for the WNBA in the near future, she also knows there isn’t a hefty payout as compared to her male counterparts.

“WNBA players don’t make as much money as they should,” Reese said. “Being able to grow this now, while I’m in college, and doing this now can help me when I go to the WNBA.”

Since rising in popularity following LSU’s triumphant win at the 2023 NCAA College Baseball National Champions where she went viral after making John Cena/Tony Yayo’s famous “You can’t see me” hand gesture in Iowa’s Caitlin Clark’s face, Reese has secured a plethora of endorsement deals including NIL partnerships with the likes of Coach, Amazon, Mercedes Benz, and Mielle Organics.

Angel Reese Photographed by me for Teen Vogue

on film ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ivoa9ukp0z — Ally Green 🧚🏾 (@Vintageasoul) August 23, 2023

Her $1.6 million valuation has the college junior on the right path financially ahead of her future in the WNBA. But despite inking deals with more than 20 major brands and corporations, the Baltimore native is very intentional about the products and services she puts her name behind,

“Everything I post on my Instagram or TikTok is stuff that I actually like or stuff I like to eat or stuff I like to do or wear,” she says.

“All money isn’t good money. I had to realize that early on.”

With newfound celebrity status that has garnered her appearances at the ESPYs, Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition, and Latto and Cardi B’s “Put It On The Floor” music video, Reese now has to opt for online classes to avoid all the fanfare awaiting her on campus.

“I don’t feel like I’m a celebrity, but I think a lot of people look at me as a celebrity now because of the impact I’ve had on not just women’s basketball, but sports in general, and Black women,” she explained.

“Things have changed for me. I didn’t think I was going to be on Shade Room every time I post something,” she adds with a laugh.

RELATED CONTENT: LSU Basketball Stars Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson Land Amazon Commercial