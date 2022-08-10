Angela Yee to Debut New Midday Radio Show: 'The Breakfast Club As You Know It Is Officially Over'

After leaving a matter-of-fact message on social media, Angela Yee is officially leaving The Breakfast Club radio show.

The breakfast club as you know it is officially over — Angela Yee (@angelayee) August 10, 2022

The popular radio personality announced plans to pursue her own interests sans DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, her two controversial co-hosts of The Breakfast Club.

Yee’s new midday show will be titled, Way Up with Angela Yee.

The show will debut this fall, airing across more than 30 iHeartMedia stations, including New York’s Power 105.1. The show will also be available for syndication via Premiere Networks.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement to have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a brand-new show,” said Yee in a written statement.

“I appreciate everyone who has helped to make this happen at iHeartMedia, and most importantly, the listeners who are like family to me. It’s a bittersweet feeling to leave an iconic show like ‘The Breakfast Club,’ which we built from the ground up for 12 years, but we will forever be an extension of each other. I’m working hard and dedicated to making our new program exciting, thoughtful, provocative, and most importantly, a safe haven for even more of us to grow and learn while having fun. I’m ready for this new chapter!”

Way Up with Angela Yee will continue her tradition of interacting with her fans as she talks about the day’s topics “from relationships to Hip-Hop and R&B, headline news topics, and overall culture, both in and out of the music industry.”

Her show will also feature celebrity interviews and special guests speaking with her.

“Angela Yee is a Powerhouse! She’s a businesswoman, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and a highly-entertaining, smart and witty talent who will go down as one of the greats of her generation. We are thrilled to have her lead this new show,” said Thea Mitchem, iHeartMedia Executive Vice President of Programming.

“Angela has her finger on the pulse of entertainment and culture, and I look forward to watching her bring her positive outlook and even more great content to her devoted listeners in new and influential ways.”

With this latest move, Yee’s podcast, Angela Yee’s Lip Service, will also be available through the iHeartPodcast Network.