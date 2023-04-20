Angie Martinez Set To Host New Visual Podcast Titled ‘Iconic Records’

WMX, the next-generation artist services, media and creative content division of Warner Music Group, announced the launch of Iconic Records, a visual podcast series illuminating the most iconic albums in pop culture. The debut season, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop, focuses on The Notorious B.I.G. and his legendary final album, 1997’s Life After Death. The eight-episode series is hosted by “The Voice of New York,” Angie Martinez.

Throughout the series, Martinez is joined by hip hop luminaries who participated in the creation of, or were influenced by, Biggie’s 11x-platinum double-LP magnum opus. Guests include Lil Cease, Fat Joe, Pusha T, Rick Ross, and Too $hort as well as additional surprise appearances. Throughout their conversations, Martinez and her guests reminisce about the making of the album and explore the cultural impact of Life After Death, as well as Biggie’s broader legacy.

Iconic Records: Life After Death will premiere on the new WMX Hip-Hop channel (Ch. 1137) on The Roku Channel on April 29th at 8p EST / 5p PST. Viewers can also watch the visual podcast on The Notorious B.I.G’s YouTube Channel, and listeners can stream across all major audio podcast platforms starting May 1st.

Radio Hall of Famer Angie Martinez has nearly 25 years of on-air experience and has interviewed artists and icons alike from Michelle Obama to Taraji P. Henson. She’s also a New York Times best-selling author, actress, television host, and GRAMMY-nominated recording artist. Additionally, last year she launched her hit podcast IRL with Angie Martinez.

“It’s an honor to host the first-ever season of Iconic Records. Biggie was, and still is, one of the most important artists of our lifetime and Life After Death is a masterpiece!” said Martinez. “To collaborate with WMX on this series has been an incredible experience. It’s especially meaningful as we also pay homage to 50 years of hip hop and how it’s changed the course of history.”

“The Notorious B.I.G. is a once-in-a-lifetime talent. His work has been examined and reviewed before, but this series provides new stories and firsthand accounts by the people that were there. It’s something special,” adds Wayne Barrow, manager of The Notorious B.I.G.

“We’re excited to be able to share stories about the albums that have shaped entire generations so profoundly – beginning with Biggie’s Life After Death,” said Ben Blank, President, Media & Creative Content, WMX. “The launch of Iconic Records embraces the huge appetite and need for unique content tailored for genre-specific audiences. WMX lives at a crossroads where artists, content, and experiences converge to reach music fans where they are, and this exciting series is the first of many forums in which we will continue to tell the stories about the art that shapes and inspires our culture.”

The series is executive produced by Angie Martinez and Kevin Hofman (WMX), and directed by Bonsu Thompson, in collaboration with the Estate of Christopher Wallace.

To view the official trailer, please visit: https://www.iconicrecords.com/