Surprise! Anika Noni Rose and Greenleaf Star Announce Wedding In Romantic Photoshoot

Talk about keeping a secret!

Anika Noni Rose has been coupled up with Greenleaf star Jason Dirden for years and nobody was the wiser until the happy duo decided to announce their wedding on a magazine cover!

The Tony Award-winning actress covers the latest issue of Brides magazine alongside her husband, actor Dirden, where they not only announced their private wedding but debuted their beautiful Black love!

“The Music Issue is here, and actress, vocalist, and Tony Award-winner Anika Noni Rose, who voiced Disney’s Princess Tiana in “The Princess and the Frog,” is Brides latest cover star!” the outlet captioned the announcement post.

“🎶 @anikaaroundtheworld and @jasondirden kept their relationship quiet for years—until now, neither have publicly announced that they were dating, let alone engaged or married!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRIDES (@brides)

The Dreamgirls star followed up with a set of photos showcasing her and Dirden’s bridal spread in the magazine. Rose also sent a nod to her history-making Disney princess role as Tiana in The Princess and the Frog.

“Soooo, did a big something. Princess has found her Prince,” she captioned the post. “And @jasondirden and I are very happy. Thank you @brides for covering. You’re about to get these pics!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anika Noni Rose (@anikaaroundtheworld)

Fans and friends have been flooding Rose’s comments section with messages of congratulations to her and Dirden. Rose is known for her acting in films like Dreamgirls, For Colored Girls, and Everything, Everything. Rose’s talent also helped her make history as Disney’s first, and so far only, Black princess.

Dirden gained acclaim with his portrayal of Basie Skanks in the Greenleaf series that ran from 2016 to 2020. He’s also been seen in BET’s American Soul, House of Payne, and Mahalia.