Tyler Perry Faces Another Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed By Actor The civil complaint was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court by model and aspiring actor Mario Rodriguez.







Tyler Perry is facing a new lawsuit alleging sexual assault, marking the second time a male actor has brought claims against the filmmaker and studio executive.

The civil complaint was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court by model and aspiring actor Mario Rodriguez. In the lawsuit, Rodriguez alleges Perry sexually assaulted him on multiple occasions after inviting him to his home to discuss potential acting opportunities. Rodriguez is seeking $77 million in damages, according to court records.

According to the complaint, first obtained and reported by People, the alleged incidents occurred between 2015 and 2019. Rodriguez claims he first connected with Perry in 2015 and was later cast as a background actor in “Boo! A Madea Halloween.” After the appearance, Rodriguez alleges Perry invited him to additional meetings to discuss future roles and career advancement.

The lawsuit claims that during those meetings, Perry made unwanted sexual advances toward Rodriguez. One alleged incident in 2018 involved Perry fondling Rodriguez’s genitalia. The complaint states that Rodriguez resisted and that a physical struggle followed before he was released. The filing further alleges that Rodriguez was told that if he complied with Perry’s advances, he would be “taken care of,” though the lawsuit does not specify what that entailed.

Rodriguez also alleges that after later encounters, Perry offered him $5,000 and an apology following another instance of alleged unwanted touching. The complaint characterizes the alleged offers as attempts to silence him and maintain control over his career prospects.

Rodriguez addressed the lawsuit publicly in a social media video, where he described the emotional toll of coming forward.

“For a long time, guys, I didn’t want to say anything, and I wanted to tell you guys why I didn’t want to say anything,” Rodriguez said. “But when it happened to me, I felt ashamed. I was scared. Because of the judgment and the questions that people were going to start asking, almost like they were going to blame me for just being there.”

Perry has denied the allegations through his attorney. Alex Spiro, who represents the media mogul, said the lawsuit is an attempt to extract money through false claims. He also says the lawyer in the case, who is also representing another Perry accuser, is being opportunistic.

“Having recently failed in another matter against Mr. Perry, the very same lawyer has now made yet another demand from more than a decade ago, which will also be a failed money grab,” Spiro said in a statement provided to People.

The case remains pending, and no trial date has been set. Perry has not commented directly beyond his attorney’s statement.

