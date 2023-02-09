Anti-Religious Group Accuses Deion Sanders Of Pushing Religious Practices With Colorado Football Players

Deion Sanders can’t catch a break. This time, the new head football coach for the University of Colorado at Boulder is facing backlash for allegedly pushing religious practices with his players.

NewsOne reports the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) sent a letter to the school’s chancellor, Phil DiStefano, claiming that Sanders is engaging in “inappropriate and unconstitutional actions by engaging in religious exercises with players and staff members.”

In addition, ‘it is our understanding that on December 20, 2022, a staff member led other staff members in a Christian prayer to start an official meeting. More egregiously, on January 16, 2023, Coach Sanders directed a staff member to lead players and coaches in Christian prayer before a team meeting.”

BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that the ball-hawking NFL legend turned college coach wasn’t named CU’s head coach until December and was still coaching the players of Jackson State University until the beginning of the holiday season.

The letter, obtained by NewsOne, even names the specific prayer in question and jumps into legal briefs stating several legal precedents, including a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, that forbids religious exercises in educational settings. FFRF spoke on behalf of students, saying student-athletes may feel compelled to participate even if it goes against their religious beliefs.

Although Sanders is very open about his religious beliefs, the 55-year-old has stated, according to The Comeback, that he is willing to end after-game prayers, documented on the Amazon Prime documentary, Coach Prime, and online.

NewsOne reported that after JSU ranked among the top 10 in the national Football Championship Subdivision poll, Sanders gathered the teams, encouraging the players and staff to pray with him. “Repeat after me,” Sanders told his players. “Lord, I love you. Lord, I thank you. Lord, I magnify you. Lord, I glorify you. Without You, I wouldn’t be a thing! A thing! A thing!”