Antonio Brown Didn't Show Up to Court -- Ordered To Pay $1.2 Million for Attacking a Man

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has been ordered to pay $1.2 million after allegedly attacking a man nearly three years ago.

A Broward County jury awarded Anton Tumanov the settlement earlier this month after Brown failed to show up or respond to court hearings surrounding the case.

The jury reportedly found Brown liable for $407,000 for Anton Tumanov’s past and future medical expenses.

In addition, Tumanov was awarded $793,000 for past and future pain and suffering.

Brown, 34, was initially sued by Tumanov in May 2021.

According to TMZ Sports, Tumanov claimed Brown beat him up while he was attempting to make a delivery to the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver’s home in Broward County, Florida, on Feb. 11, 2020.

Tumanov reportedly claimed in his lawsuit that Brown snapped at him when the two got into a heated dispute over a service payment.

The lawsuit claimed Brown damaged his vehicle and hit him multiple times, causing alleged “severe bodily injuries.”

Brown eventually received three criminal charges after Tumanov took matters to the authorities.

But the former NFL receiver instead agreed to probation and other related stipulations in a plea deal with prosecutors in June 2020 to have those charges dropped.

While Brown may not be actively participating on the football field, he has not missed a step in the news headlines.

According to The New York Post, the free agent wide receiver got a flag on a play while vacationing in Dubai several months ago. In a video, Brown is seen exposing himself to a woman as other people were in the vicinity of a hotel swimming pool. Although this occurred on May 14, the video only made the rounds in recent weeks.

Brown has also faced criticism surrounding his trolling antics toward his former teammate Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Most recently, Brown took to Twitter to issue a statement in support of his business associate Ye, otherwise known as Kanye West, remaining a member of Donda Sports despite recent backlash surrounding Ye’s social media comments that were viewed as anti-Semitic.