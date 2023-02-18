Eye Roll: Apple Celebrates Black History Month Campaign With ‘Unity Challenge’ Encouraging People to Lose Weight

Apple has come under fire for its Black History campaign, after deciding to encourage people to celebrate Black History Month by losing weight.

Well-known TikToker Tamika Turner showed a photo of her Apple Watch, which displayed a “Unity Challenge” message: “Let’s come together to honor Black history. Earn this Unity award by closing your Move Ring seven days in a row during February.” FYI: Closing your Move Ring means meeting your fitness goals.

Of course, people in the comments had something to say.

“The cringe in which I cringed,” one user wrote.

“Tell me you have Black Americans in your marketing department,” PrimmReaper wrote.

“Lose weight to end racism was not an approach I thought I’d ever hear,” Nicole wrote.

Obviously Apple doesn’t know that Black obesity reflect racial stereotypes, especially for Black women. Many scientists surmised that Blacks would “die off” because of their weight problems. According to 19th century research, Blacks can not control their animal appetites.

Apple’s Black Unity Collection includes Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Loop, which has “Unity” woven in red, green and Black, a tribute to the Pan-African flag. The company also added new watch face and iPhone wallpaper. Apple will also support organizations who uplift Black and Brown communities through its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.

Apple wrote:

“The App Store will spotlight apps and games forging creative solutions for Black communities in areas such as music, banking, and gaming. Among these apps and games are Dot’s Home, a 2022 App Store Award-winning game designed to educate users on housing disparities experienced in communities of color and financial wellness apps such as Goalsetter, Altro, and CapWay that are empowering the community with financial resources.

The App Store will also celebrate 50 years of hip-hop culture by spotlighting numerous apps that allow users to listen, watch, and learn the significance of this creative movement in both the past and present.”