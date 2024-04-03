Technology by Stacy Jackson Unlock Luxury Experiences With New Approved Jets App The new Approved Experiences app offers members exclusive access to a world of luxury services like a social club and 24/7 concierge.









Approved Experiences, the latest venture from Approved Jets, a private aviation brokerage and concierge, has launched an innovative mobile application in the Apple App Store.

The app caters to the next generation of high-net-worth individuals and six-figure earners, providing exclusive access to a world of luxury experiences. “As we’ve learned from our current customer base, largely very high net worth individuals, their family members seek the same access and personal touch that we deliver,” Co-Founder Aaron Wilson stated in a press release.

The Approved Experiences app offers an exclusive social club, empty-leg private aviation charters, a luxury marketplace, plus real-time concierge services for travel, dining, and more.

Board member and marketing advisor Jeff Kuhlman praised the app’s innovation, stating, “It’s estimated that 30 to 50 percent of private jet charter fleets fly empty. That’s massively wasteful. The app will give members instant access to dead-head flights, in addition to the other benefits that members have come to expect.”

Amid the luxury travel industry’s rebound to pre-pandemic levels, with a forecasted global market value of $2.3 trillion by 2032, Approved Experiences aims to exceed customer expectations by diversifying suite offerings. The app’s unique features include the tech-enabled social clubs embedded into it. The feature “creates unparalleled networking opportunities for like-minded individuals who have an affinity for lifestyle,” according to Wilson.

Another highlighted spec includes a 24/7 concierge for Approved Lux members. “Having the luxury of appointing a member of our team to make dinner arrangements for you, buy and send your significant other flowers, and make elaborate dinner or catering orders are all at your fingertips,” Wilson added.

Approved Jets was launched by Wilson and his brother, Kelvin Mensa. According to BLACK ENTERPRISE, the brothers combined their knowledge across different professions to create their private jet company and concierge service. The company, which has served physicians, attorneys, finance professionals, and celebrities, provides private aviation charter services, aircraft acquisition consultation, and luxury concierge services.