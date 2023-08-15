Meet The Brothers Behind 'Approved Jets' A Private Jet Company

These two brothers have hopped aboard air travel and are not turning back.

Aaron Wilson and Kelvin Mensah entered the aviation industry upon launching Approved Jets, a private jet company and concierge service. With their combined knowledge across different professions, the brothers became well versed in the fun and the rigors of traveling.

“At Approved Jets, we take great pride and joy in offering an unforgettable luxurious experience while traveling across our global network,” Mensah stated on the company’s website. “Our expertise in luxury aviation comes from over twenty years of experience in providing private flights throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, South America, and the United Arab of Emirates.” Some experiences on the company’s site include Ghana, Turks and Caicos, Tulum, Dubai, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica.

Approved Jets’ core capabilities include private aviation charter services, aircraft acquisition consultation, and luxury concierge services. The travel agency also offers helicopter and yacht charters, hotel accommodations, and other custom travel experience packages. The company has served physicians, attorneys, finance professionals, musicians, professional athletes, HNWIs, and celebrities.

According to Travel Noire, the brothers introduced Approved Jets in 2019, and it has since become one of the industry’s most recognized Black-owned private aviation brokerage companies.

Mensah, the travel agency’s founder and CEO, was a BLACK ENTERPRISE 40 Under 40 recipient in 2022 and recognized as the youngest global Black private jet broker. On Instagram, the CEO posted about the event on Instagram: “What an amazing night to celebrate an illustrious group of young black leaders making waves in their respective industries. Thank you for honoring me @blackenterprise #BE40under40.”

Wilson, the company’s co-founder, is a venture capitalist and operator with executive experience.

Approved Jets has amassed multimillion-dollar revenue since its launch.