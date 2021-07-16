Artists of Color 'Artsy' Masterpieces Celebrated Through ARTNOIR

Let the bidding begin on behalf of Black artists who create masterpieces!

Now is prime time for art collectors who may want to support “starving” artists through a global online art marketplace called Artsy.

Student-created art is up for grabs through an online benefit auction featuring more than 30 talented visual artists on the platform from July 13–27. According to a press release, a nonprofit organization is collaborating to bring the event to life with Artsy.

The “female-majority and minority-owned nonprofit,” ARTNOIR’s mission is aimed at celebrating and highlighting artists of color from around the world through their work, per ARTNOIR’s website details. The online fundraiser called ARTNOIR From: Friends To: Friends Benefit Auction 2021” is showcasing students’ visual works.

Funds raised from the auction will be used for multiple purposes. One goal is to launch the ARTNOIR Future Now Scholarship Fund to support “MFA visual art students of color currently attending a CUNY (The City University of New York) or SUNY (The State University of New York) graduate arts program.” Providing “career coaching, mentorship, art residency opportunities and exposure are some of the ways they would benefit,” according to details provided in a press release. The benefit can also empower diverse artists beyond the fundraiser. It may remind individuals that their work and how they see the world has value.

“At Artsy, we’re committed to supporting all efforts that help broaden and democratize the art world,” Everette Taylor, the CMO at Artsy, said in the press release. “We’re proud to be partnering with ARTNOIR, and leveraging our two collective platforms to use the power of art to help drive social change and uplift our creative community and the next generation of artists.”

Browse more art and bid on trendy, contemporary creations by clicking here.