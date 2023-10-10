Locked Up: Atlanta Cop Allegedly Withheld Medical Care To Sexually Assault 16-Year-Old Teen Accident Victim

An Atlanta police officer has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old teen girl in early August after responding to a car accident where she was injured.

Officer Anthony Anderson is facing four felony charges, including second-degree cruelty to children, after he was detained on Oct. 5. It has been reported that in the early morning hours of Aug. 2, the officer arrived at the scene of a single-car accident, reportedly withheld medical attention from the teen after realizing she was injured and forced her to perform inappropriate sex acts.

Anderson also faces additional charges for aggravated sodomy and aggravated sexual battery, with a minimum sentencing of 25 years if convicted in Georgia.

He was also charged with negligence of his duty as a law enforcement officer.

“[Anderson] knowingly with criminal negligence did cause a child under the age of 18 cruel or excessive physical or mental pain by not having medical personnel check the victim for injuries after a car accident despite medical personnel arriving on the scene.”

The 16-year-old teen reported the assault to Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department, who informed the Atlanta Police Department (APD) as a formal investigation into the matter began the following week. The officer, who had been a member of the APD since 2016, was shortly removed from the field.

In response to his arrest, APD Chief Darin Schierbaum condemned the “despicable” action committed by a member of the city’s police force.

“Not only am I disturbed and disappointed by these allegations, but it also angers me,” stated Schierbaum. “We ask the public to trust us to do the right thing, to keep them safe. So, when one of our own is accused of despicable acts with a minor, it erodes that trust that sometimes takes years to build. You can be assured I will act swiftly to investigate any time allegations of misconduct are brought to my attention. I want to thank the Atlanta Police Department’s criminal investigation division for their prompt action in dealing with this matter.”

As the criminal justice system within the city and State of Georgia continues to face another set of issues, particularly regarding its jails, this new instance propels distrust with law enforcement even further.

Anderson’s history has not been spotless, as he garnered over four citizen complaints within the last five years. The investigation is ongoing, and he is being detained at Fulton County Jail.

