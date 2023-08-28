Keisha Lance Bottoms Describes Sight Outside Fulton County Jail Ahead of Trump Surrender As "Circus Atmosphere"

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was shocked at what she saw outside Fulton County Jail ahead of former US President Donald Trump’s surrender.

“It really was surreal,” Lance Bottoms said during an interview on MSNBC’s Inside with Jen Psaki. Lance Bottoms, who used to work inside the Fulton County Jail signing warrants and presiding over first appearance hearings, described the sight outside the jail as a “circus atmosphere.” She added that it “was something we don’t normally see outside of Fulton County Jail.”

Let's go! Huge show of support for President Trump outside Fulton County Jail. This is the biggest mistake Democrats have ever made.pic.twitter.com/x7RTHgkPbz — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 24, 2023

“There was a lot of anger, a lot of hatred in the air,” Lance Bottoms said. “When I pulled up, many of those outside the jail thought that I was the [Fulton County] District Attorney Fani Willis. They began to angrily … chant, ‘Lock her up, lock her up’… And so, it was something that I’ve never seen before outside of the jail.”

When asked about Willis, Lance Bottoms described the attorney as fearless. “You have to remember, Fani is not new to this. Fani began her career working in a small law firm.” Lance Bottoms listed Willis’ years of credentials working as a solicitor, judge, and prosecutor, leading some of what Lance Bottoms called some of the most notorious cases in Fulton County. “Fani knows what she’s doing,” Lance Bottoms added.

In the interview, Lance Bottoms shouted out Sheriff Patrick Labat and the coordination of agencies across the metro area for their efforts to keep things safe and secure.

According to The Hill, dozens of Trump supporters were urged to gather outside the Fulton County Jail after Trump announced his surrender, which followed prior accusations that he spearheaded a scheme to overturn 2020 election results in the state.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Trump was booked at the Atlanta jail on Thursday evening after being indicted in Georgia on more than a dozen felony charges. A mugshot of the 45th US president was released along with his inmate number, No. P01135809.