A National Football League linebacker who had just recently signed a new contract just several months ago has been arrested in Texas and is facing a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact.

According to ESPN, police officials Barkevious Mingo, who just signed a contract with the Atlanta Falcons in March has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact. The football player was arrested last Thursday by police officers in the Dallas suburb of Arlington in North Texas. Mingo was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

Due to the charges against Mingo, Arlington Police have said in a statement, that the agency could provide no further information about the investigation, citing “the nature of the charges and age of the victim.”

Before the weekend, the Atlanta Falcons released an initial statement regarding the arrest of Mingo who had just recently signed with the team. “Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo today and are currently gathering information on this incident. The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation.”

On Saturday night, the team had announced that they have formally cut ties with Mingo. “After being made aware today of allegations involving Barkevious Mingo and gathering information on the matter, the Atlanta Falcons have terminated his contract.”

Mingo’s attorney, Lukas Garcia, has gone on record stating that the allegations are “completely baseless” in a statement to multiple outlets.

“The allegations out of Tarrant County against my client are completely baseless. Barkevious Mingo is innocent,” Garcia in a written statement to the NFL. “At this stage, our side has very limited information. What we do know is these allegations are from over two years ago and are completely untrue. Mr. Mingo is the victim of a false claim, and we believe this is motivated by money or some other ulterior motive. We are confident when the truth comes to light, my client will be fully exonerated.”

