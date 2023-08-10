Atlanta Hawks To Host Second Annual Job Fair In State Farm Arena

The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena are doing their part to help members of the metro-Atlanta community get ahead, hosting their second annual “Interview Day” to help those looking for employment.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, multiple, ready-to-hire employers will participate in the event. Hundreds of part-time positions are available in a variety of industries, including security and entertainment. For many attendees, the interviews conducted at the arena could result in immediate employment.

The success of 2022’s inaugural job fair brought in more than 1,000 participants wanting to find opportunities with good pay and substantial benefits. That number is expected to grow for the follow-up event. It’s fitting that this year, the job fair is widening the market for candidates. The Aug. 13 event has positions for hire that not only start at $16 an hour but provide discounted medical services, paid training, and potential scholarships opportunities.

It should be noted that Georgia’s minimum wage is only $7.25, which is the federal requirement for a minimum wage.

With job listings for the venue and other event spaces across Atlanta, including Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Georgia World Congress Center, applicants have the chance to be a part of fueling the local entertainment industry. In recent years, Atlanta has grow into a major player in professional sports but in movies and television.

“We know the incredible value local talent brings to our organization, so our purpose in hosting Interview Day is to create opportunities for our community to join our team and become an integral part of our workforce,” said Camye Mackey, executive vice president and chief people, diversity, and inclusion officer for both the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena.

The event will last from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, August 13, in the State Farm Arena.

