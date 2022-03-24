Virtual Job Fair for Black Professionals Hopes to Fill Over 1,000 Positions

While many people are still rebounding from forces like the dire job-loss impact of COVID-19 and inflation at a 40-year high, there is some uplifting news for Black professionals.

More than 1,000 jobs will be available from 16 different companies for qualified Black professionals in various fields at the Black Virtual Career Fair.

The event today is hosted by the African American Employee Network (AAEN) and Onyx Community Connection (Onyx).

Organizers say what makes the BVCF job fair different from others is that it focuses on helping Black professionals find jobs instead of being geared toward the general population. Today’s event is the 10th career fair for BVCF.

The event connects Black professionals with inclusion-focused firms offering career opportunities. Attendees will have a chance to link with hiring managers at industry-leading companies and build their business network. Companies plan to fill jobs with technical and nontechnical professionals in multiple industries, including tech, sales, and marketing.

Major employers such as Anthem, Cooley LLP, First Citizen Bank, Good Eggs, and Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. are expected to be among those hiring.

The function comes as the unemployment rate for Black women climbed to 6.1% in February from 5.8% in January; other groups saw their unemployment rates remain the same or drop, according to Business Insider. The news outlet reported the unemployment rates of Black men and Black women aged 20 and beyond stands higher than that of the overall rates for men and women in this age group.

The event’s creators can answer questions about open job positions. The job fair comes as many U.S. companies are short staffed and having a hard time finding qualified workers.

Lakeisha Poole, a BVCF partner and founder of Onyx, said in a news release that BVCF “looks to assist and help guide Black professionals by connecting them with companies who not only share their values but recognize their value.”

Michael DeFlorimonte, a BVCF partner and founder of AAEN, said, “BVCF is confident in its mission to connect qualified Black professionals with companies who are looking for new employees, especially during these stressful times.”