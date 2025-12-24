Legal by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. Cleared of Abusing Daughter, Calls Allegations Politically Driven Small Sr. and his wife have denied the allegations.







The mayor of Atlantic City, New Jersey, Marty Small Sr., has denied allegations of abusing his teenage daughter, saying that there were “political forces” against him and his wife.

Small, Atlantic City’s mayor since 2019, was acquitted on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and endangering the welfare of a child on Dec. 18. His wife, La’Quetta Small, also received the latter charge. Her case is ongoing.

The mayor called the case a trial against the city. He and his wife adamantly denied any wrongdoing against their daughter. His trial lasted over a week.

“The entire Atlantic City was on trial, and this is a win for everyone,” Small told ABC6 after the hearing. He also promised to take care of issues at home.

“My daughter’s lost right now, but like I said, when we win this case, we’re gonna get things back on track as the man of the house,” Small said. “If I can be the man of the city, I can be the man of the house, and I’m gonna get my daughter back in check.”

Prosecutors alleged that Small and his wife verbally and physically abused their daughter multiple times between December 2023 and January 2024. They claim Small hit the teenager with a broom until she passed out. La’Quetta Small, on the other hand, allegedly punched and dragged the girl, leaving her with several bruises.

“During one incident, on Jan. 13, 2024, Marty Small, Sr. is alleged to have hit his daughter multiple times in the head with a broom causing her to lose consciousness,” prosecutors wrote in a statement. “Another incident on Jan. 3, 2024, alleged that Marty Small, Sr., during an argument with his daughter, continuously threatened to hurt her by ‘earth slamming’ her down the stairs, grabbing her head and throwing her to the ground, and smacking the weave out of her head.”

An arrest affidavit did note the girl’s reported confessions of faking the abuse claims over the senior Smalls prohibiting her from going out with friends. Despite this, she sent photographic evidence of her reported injuries to her boyfriend, who later sent them to authorities. The girl reportedly said she did not feel safe at home.

