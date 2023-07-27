AT&T Dream In Black Block Party Celebrated At Essence Festival

AT&T Dream in Black held a memorable place at the jam-packed Essence Festival, in the city of culture that is New Orleans. AT&T has been a proud partner of the festivities for years, and brought back its ‘block party’ experience to add to the weekend-long celebration.

AT&T Dream in Black sought to facilitate a hub where creativity, culture and game-changers connect. Hosting trailblazers from nearly every avenue, such as entertainment, tech and fashion, attendees were encouraged to speak on their ideas and experience to see where their paths align. Through the initiative, Essence Fest curated panels, activations, and shows to highlight Black excellence while partaking in innovative discussions and activities. Emerging voices in the arts and up-and-coming entrepreneurs were invited to collaborate and share with one another on how to advance as a community.

“Essence Festival of Culture is an iconic celebration of Black culture, excellence, and empowerment and it aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion within the communities where we live, work, and play,” shared Sabina Ahmed, AVP of Sponsorships & Experiential at AT&T.

In collaboration with Brandice Daniel and Harlem Fashion Row, AT&T Dream in Black curated a fashion show that spotlighted Hip Hop’s impact on culture in honor of its 50th anniversary. The immersive block party championed multiple ways, through art installations and tech engagements, to pay homage to the musical art form.

Essence Fest is a multi-generational event, and the partnership invested in younger attendees by creating spaces to showcase the 2022 Class Of Rising Future Makers. The opportunities for them to present at panels and impactful in activations instilled the confidence and experience for them to be influential leaders in their future professions.

“It’s been a dream of mine to work with AT&T on this year’s, and my first, Essence Festival,” shared Tariah Hyland, Class of 22’ Rising Future Maker.



“It’s super exciting that AT&T saw me beyond my work within the political space and the legal space and were interested in also cultivating my talents as a model. Giving me the opportunity to walk in the Harlem Fashion Row fashion show for a super dope designer was amazing.”

AT&T Dream in Black continues to prioritize uplifting Black youth, artists and business professionals to leverage their voice and power to spark change in their communities. Through another successful weekend with Essence Fest, AT&T has remained committed to amplifying the voices and ideas fostered by the Black community.

