AT&T Honors 25 HBCU Students for the Inaugural Dream in Black Rising Future Makers Class

AT&T is celebrating the top 25 honorees from its inaugural Dream in Black Rising Future Makers class which recognizes students currently attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) who are making a positive impact within their communities and campuses.

This initiative continues AT&T’s ongoing commitment to empower future leaders and dedicate resources toward initiatives that foster economic growth and innovation within this educational community.

This program is an extension of AT&T’s Dream in Black Future Maker program – an annual selection of leaders, innovators and activists who are dreaming big and making a difference.

The selected honorees hail from colleges and universities such as Howard University and North Carolina A&T who aspire to become future professionals such as state senators, news reporters, entrepreneurs or to complete their education with PhD degrees. These students were selected for not only their previously notable accomplishments but also their planned future endeavors.

Along with $5,000 presented by AT&T 5G, the winners will also receive a suite of technology tools.

The AT&T Dream in Black Rising Future Makers Class of 2021includes:

Amari Matthews – Clark Atlanta University, Junior

Carrington Whigham – Florida A&M University, Senior

Chazriq Clarke – Florida A&M University, Senior

Christian White – Kentucky State University, Junior

Corey Neal – North Carolina Central University, Junior

Devan Vilfrard – Florida A&M University, Senior

Gabrielle Stewart – Howard University, Senior

Jasmine Franklin – Grambling State University, Senior

Jeremiah Smith – North Carolina A&T State University, Freshman

Joshua Burrell – Hampton University, Senior

Joshua Glover – North Carolina A&T State University, Freshman

Joshua Suiter – North Carolina A&T State University, Senior

Kawika Smith – Morehouse College, Junior

Kayla Austin – Howard University, Freshman

Kaylin Strahan – Clark Atlanta University, Sophomore

Kennedy Buck – Hampton University, Senior

Kristen Reid – Oakwood University, Senior

Leyha Williams – Howard University, Sophomore

Mekaya Williams-Franklin – Bowie State University, Sophomore

Mikayla Massey – North Carolina A&T State University, Junior

Rollin Jackson, Jr. – Morehouse College, Freshman

Te’Daija Davenport – South Carolina State University, Senior

Terrance Eddy – Bethune-Cookman University, Senior

Trajan Baker – Hampton University, Junior

Tyren Walker – Bowie State University, Senior

How is AT&T supporting these 25 Future Makers?

Each Dream in Black Rising Future Maker will receive $5,000 presented by AT&T 5G, AT&T technology products and services, and access to VIP advocates like current HBCU Student and NBA champion J.R. Smith and actress, Entrepreneur La La Anthony to help support them on their journey to create history-making change.

In addition, all 25 will be recognized with a special event held in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 11 with special appearances by J.R., La La, and television personality and actor Terrence J.

Beyond this larger celebration, there will be four more intimate events held at AT&T retail locations across the country for honorees to pick up their prizing package, enjoy an afternoon of fanfare with their communities and loved ones, speeches from AT&T executives, a live DJ, dance performance, and more.

What are the people saying?

“The excellence in the submissions we received from around the country speak to the power and impact that HBCU students are already having and that we seek to amplify through Dream In Black initiatives,” said Angela Burgin, Director of Marketing and Special Experiences, AT&T. “We are thrilled to recognize dynamic HBCU students for their amazing accomplishments and are excited to enable greater possibilities as they rise and endeavor to become leaders in their communities.”

AT&T Dream in Black views the world and creativity through an afro-futuristic lens that is rooted in AT&T’s technology and innovation, which connects them to greater possibilities.

For more information about AT&T’s DE&I initiatives head to their website.