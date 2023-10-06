33-Year-Old Man Targets Shoppers At NYC Whole Foods With Glass Bottle

In a series of seemingly unprovoked attacks, a 33-year-old man named Michael Howell was arrested and charged with the alleged assault of three people in NYC.

According to The Daily Mail, the attacks, in which a glass bottle was used, injured three victims, including a 23-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman, and a 55-year-old woman. The first assault occurred at Whole Foods on Sixth Avenue, across from Bryant Park in Manhattan, around 6:30 p.m., with two subsequent attacks occurring in close succession. Howell was taken into custody late evening on Oct. 5.

Police reported that the assailant, believed to be Howell, first attacked a person outside of Whole Foods before going inside the store, where he allegedly attacked a 49-year-old woman on the second floor. Subsequently, he fled outside into a nearby subway station at 47th Street and Sixth Avenue, where police claim he attacked a 55-year-old woman. Howell was later apprehended by law enforcement at 46th Street, although the exact timing of the arrest remains undisclosed. All three victims were taken to an NYC hospital in stable condition.

Photographs captured at the scene depict shattered glass on the pavement near the store, while numerous police officers can be seen investigating the area for evidence. Images from the New York Post show the aftermath of the attacks, with one woman appearing to be seriously injured.

This unsettling incident follows the recent unprovoked murder of Ryan Thoresen Carson, whose alleged killer, Brian Dowling, was brought before a judge to face charges of first-degree murder. Carson, aged 32, fell victim to a stabbing attack near Lafayette Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard in Brooklyn, where he was stabbed multiple times, resulting in fatal injuries.

A security video of the attack on Carson and his girlfriend, Claudia, showed the assailant kicking over scooters before turning on the couple, making threats, and ultimately launching a brutal assault. The tragic incident is part of a disturbing trend of violent attacks in New York City in recent months, contributing to heightened fears of crime among its residents.

A Siena College Research Institute poll revealed that 87% of New Yorkers view crime as a serious problem, with 61% expressing concerns about becoming victims themselves. Over half the respondents reported concerns about their safety in NYC public spaces, including schools, stores, or places of worship, while 36% felt threatened by strangers’ behavior in public places over the past year. This rise in insecurity has prompted many residents to explore alternative security measures, from home security systems to self-defense classes and personal safety devices.

