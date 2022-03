There’s another setback for the woman who filed a lawsuit against singer Chris Brown.

After Brown publicly unveiled text and voice messages from the accuser showing that the assault she accused him of may not be in the vein she stated, the attorney representing the woman has withdrawn her representation, according to TMZ.

Ariel Mitchell, who represented the accuser until Wednesday, confirmed to TMZ that she will no longer be representing the young woman. She said she was never told about the text and voice messages her client sent to Brown before Wednesday.

Mitchell also verified that the messages received by Brown were sent by the accuser. Earlier this week, the entertainer posted on his Instagram account a voice recording allegedly from the woman claiming she wants to see him again and that Brown was giving her “mixed signals.”

The messages between the two reveal that the woman sent Brown selfies while using racy dialogue toward the Run It singer. The exchanges took place after the assault she describes in her lawsuit. In a series of Instagram Story posts, there is a voice recording of a message she left Brown which may give doubt to the story she stated in her lawsuit.

In response to the proof Brown has publicly released, he has a message toward the media as he expresses if they will “keep that same energy” they had when reporting the alleged assault charges against him.

Brown said his legal team is “taking action on this situation.”