Black Man Makes History as Pennsylvania’s First African American Lt. Governor

Some historic news was announced for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as the state will have its first African American lieutenant governor.

Austin Davis will receive this honor as Pennsylvania’s first African American lieutenant governor after Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro declared victory Tuesday night in the race to become Pennsylvania’s 48th governor. The gubernatorial nominee, Shapiro, endorsed Davis, who received 63% support in the three-candidate primary race, according to ABC’s affiliate station WHTM (ABC27).

Davis is in his third term in the state House of Representatives. He serves as chair of the Allegheny County House Democratic Delegation and vice-chair of the House Democratic Policy Committee, detailed on his campaign website.

In addition, Davis, the son of a union bus driver and hairdresser, serves on the House Appropriations Committee, House Transportation Committee, House Insurance Committee, and House Consumer Affairs Committee.

But his commitment to service does not stop there. Davis is an active member of the Climate Caucus, PA SAFE Caucus, and the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, an American political organization composed of African Americans elected to the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

He began his career in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, just outside Pittsburgh, where he currently lives with his wife. Before his political campaign days, Davis served as chairman of McKeesport Mayor Jim Brewster’s Youth Advisory Council, according to WHTM. His roots remained strong in Pennsylvania and the area of McKeesport as he attended and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. In 2018, Davis joined the Allegheny County Executive’s office and ran for the State House.

Davis will take his step in history on Jan. 17, 2023, as he will be sworn in as lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania.

According to WHTM, a special election will also be called to fill his seat in the State House once his vacancy opens in 2023.