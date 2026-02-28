Sports by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors MLB Legend Don Baylor Gets Hometown Tribute As Austin Renames Park His son, Don Baylor Jr., will unveil a marker at the newly christened Don Baylor Park, formerly known as Westenfield Neighborhood Park.







By Robert Hill

MLB legend Don Baylor gets his due as Austin, Texas, renames a local park to celebrate his legacy and highlight the city’s Black history.

A ceremony will take place in Austin to honor Baylor, who died in 2017, on Feb. 28. The city and his son, Don Baylor Jr., will unveil a marker at the newly christened Don Baylor Park, formerly known as Westenfield Neighborhood Park. The ceremony honors Baylor and reflects Austin’s commitment to celebrating local Black history while recognizing a hometown hero.

Don Baylor was an Austin native who grew up in Clarksville, a neighborhood near the park. He is being honored at the same park where he was once barred from playing due to the color of his skin.

As reported by KVUE News, “Baylor, an Austin native who grew up in the nearby Clarksville neighborhood, was once barred from playing at the park during the Jim Crow era, despite living just blocks away.”

Despite early obstacles, Baylor was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles, becoming one of the first high school players drafted in Texas. He played for teams such as the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics, and Minnesota Twins.

His career spanned 19 seasons, and during that time, he earned the American League’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in 1979. Baylor was also a World Series champion and was later named Manager of the Year.

“I think it would be a full-circle moment for him. It would probably be one of his biggest achievements,” Baylor Jr. said of the park naming, as reported by KVUE News. “In addition to winning MVP, Manager of the Year, this would be right up there.”

Beyond his baseball career, Baylor was known for his advocacy for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and for his faith and generosity.

